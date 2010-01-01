Marc is a Dee Jay based in New York / USA, originally from Montenegro.



Of his 45 years, he spent thirty in music. We can say 13 years in the professional sense. The beginning of his professional career was in Paris in 2012, in the club "Milliardaire". After that South beach festival Miami, residency in clubs "Spice" Astoria, "Delilah" NY, Burgata AC, "Platinum" PM, "Hausman" Paris, "Maxims" Paris. and many others