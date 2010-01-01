Music connect
Marc Stan winner 2022 LA music akademia award
Marc is a Dee Jay based in New York / USA, originally from Montenegro.
Of his 45 years, he spent thirty in music. We can say 13 years in the professional sense. The beginning of his professional career was in Paris in 2012, in the club "Milliardaire". After that South beach festival Miami, residency in clubs "Spice" Astoria, "Delilah" NY, Burgata AC, "Platinum" PM, "Hausman" Paris, "Maxims" Paris. and many others
Two interesting events that happened In 2019, Marc Stan was nominated for the IMAS USA award in POP genre, with the song "Seek and Hide", which he did in collaboration with Neely Al Mahmud. And also a very nice Grammy nomination. A great indicator that perseverance and effort always pay off! Never give up on your dreams!
Marc Stan has been awarded three times by the Los Angeles Academy of Music. For the first time in 2018, for the best song "Boom" in April in the USA. For the second time in 2019, Executive award in the Dance / Electro genre for the USA, and third time 2022 with LEGACY AWARD.
Marc Stan also gave his contribution on Spinnin records world list with two of his songs! "Deep Horn" 2017, 36th place. "Other Side" 2019/2020 138 place.
